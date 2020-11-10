WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on health care

(NBC News) -- Watch live coverage as President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Affordable Care Act and his health care agenda.

Biden's remarks come as the Supreme Court seems likely to leave in place the bulk of the Affordable Care Act, including key protections for pre-existing health conditions and subsidized insurance premiums that affect tens of millions of Americans.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, among the conservative justices, appear unwilling to strike down the entire law, a long-held Republican goal that has repeatedly failed in Congress and the courts.

The court’s three liberal justices are expected to vote to uphold the law in its entirety.