WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds holds news conference

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a news conference from Johnston, Iowa at 11 a.m.

KTIV App Users: To watch the news conference on KTIV.com, click here.

The news conference comes as Iowa is seeing record-high numbers of both positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. As of Tuesday morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health has reported 4,441 more cases with 1,135 people hospitalized across the state due to the virus.

Last week, the governor announced $25 million in CARES Act funding for Iowa hospitals, while also asking everyone in the state to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. She reminded Iowans that wearing a mask, avoiding large gatherings, washing your hands, social distancing, and getting your flu shot are steps people can take to flatten the curve and stop the spread.