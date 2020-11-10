WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ricketts holds news conference on COVID-19 in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will hold a News conferences Tuesday to provide an update on the how the state is working to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The news conference is expected to start at 2 p.m.

On Monday, Ricketts announced new directed health measures that will take effect Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 12:01 a.m. to help slow down the spread of COVID-19.

These DHMs are similar to ones announced earlier this year and on Oct. 21. They include reinforcing the six feet of separation at places like restaurants, bars, churches and gyms. Meaning at bars and restaurants, masks will be required when people aren't drinking or eating.

