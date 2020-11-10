Wintry system brings both impressive rainfall and snowfall to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A large storm system that moved through the Midwest started affecting Siouxland Monday with rain.

That rain then turned to a combination of freezing rain and sleet Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Then as the colder air arrive, that mix of precipitation became all snow and accumulated pretty decently across the region.

Here's a look at the snow and rain reports we've gotten into the Storm Team 4 Weather Center:

SNOW

Tilden – 8.5”

Bloomfield – 7.5”

Neligh – 6.0”

Creighton – 6.0”

Concord – 6.0”

Alcester – 5.5”

Tea – 5.5”

Norfolk – 5.5”

Vermillion – 5.3”

Orange City - 4.0"

Le Mars – 4.0”

Ireton – 4.0”

Akron – 3.5”

Emmetsburg – 3.0”

Sioux City North Side – 3.0”

Spirit Lake – 2.0”

Spencer - 1.7"

Sioux Gateway Airport – 0.3”

Mapleton – Tr.

RAIN

Manning – 2.68”

Mapleton – 1.60”

Sioux City – 1.28”

Pocahontas – 1.20”

Sac City – 1.15”

Concord – 1.12”

Spencer – 1.05”

Neligh - .76”

Emmetsburg - .35”