6 Italian execs arrested in probe linked to bridge collapse
MILAN (AP) — Italian police has issued arrest warrants against six current and former managers of Italy’s main private highway operator as part of investigations into the 2018 collapse of a bridge collapse that killed 43 people. The former CEO, the maintenance director and the operations manager were placed under house arrest. Three managers still working for the company face restrictive measures. The financial police said Wednesday that all are investigated for safety lapses and public contract fraud.