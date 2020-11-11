Authorities identify man killed in rollover accident near Le Mars, IA

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who died following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

The man has been identified as 27-year-old Saul Median Gonzaga of Bellevue, Nebraska.

According to the sheriff's office, authorities received a report of a vehicle in a ditch on Highway 75 at about 9 a.m. Tuesday. Initial reports indicated there were injuries in the vehicle that seemed life-threatening.

Emergency personnel was dispatched along with deputies from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office and officers from the Le Mars Police Department.

A press release on the crash says three people were transported to a Le Mars hospital, two with minor injuries and one with life-threatening injuries. The investigation states icy conditions at the time were a contributing factor, resulting in the vehicle entering a ditch and rolling several times before stopping along a DOT fence line.

During the crash, the backseat passenger was ejected from the vehicle and later died at a Le Mars hospital. Authorities say that the passenger was Gonzaga.

The other two in the vehicle, Carlos Gomez and Antonio Higveron Lonjinos, both from Omaha, were treated and released from hospital.

Gomez was the driver of the vehicle and Lonjinos was a front-seat passenger.

The accident is still under investigation.