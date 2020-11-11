Beginning to melt some snow with sunshine Wednesday

Yesterday saw ice and snow impact Siouxland with some areas picking up over five inches of snow.



That has left us with some slippery roadways and this morning's commute will also bring some pockets of fog into the mix.



Leave plenty of time to get to your destination and take it slow!



Once the fog clears out, we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 30s, which will help to start the melting process.



Tonight clouds will be on the increase with a small chance for a snow shower to drag through the area into the morning hours.



Any accumulation would be light.



We will talk about what to expect as we head into the weekend on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.