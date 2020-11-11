Belize electing new government amid rising coronavirus cases

PUNTA GORDA, Belize (AP) — Belizeans have voted for a new government amid concerns over a stagnant economy and rising coronavirus infections, with the ruling party seeking an unprecedented fourth successive term in office. Polls closed Wednesday evening and results were expected by midnight local time. Barring any extenuating circumstances, the new prime minister should be sworn in by midday Thursday. The incumbent United Democratic Party is led by Patrick Faber as its prime ministerial candidate following the retirement of longtime Prime Minister Dean Barrow. The opposition People’s United Party is seeking to get back into office under the leadership of John Briceno.