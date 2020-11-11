Briar Cliff University and Western Iowa Tech Community College team up to help Siouxland educators

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Briar Cliff University and Western Iowa Tech Community College will be teaming up to help future Siouxland educators.

On Wednesday, the schools announced they they have entered into an articulation agreement.



It will allow students, who earn an Associate of Arts degree from WIT, to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Briar Cliff.



School administrators say, with the demand for qualified teachers in the area continuing to rise, the partnership will allow students from WIT to easily transfer credits over to Briar Cliff.