Chilly weather continues with some snow showers returning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sunshine returned today and some melting got going across Siouxland with highs in the 30s.

Another quick-moving cold front will move toward us tonight and that will be increasing our clouds and keeping us a bit warmer than last night with lows in the mid 20s.

Light snow showers will be a possibility during the morning hours of Thursday with northern Siouxland standing the best chance of seeing just a dusting of accumulation.

It will be a bit breezy and we’ll stay chilly with highs in the low 30s.

Some warming will be moving in for the weekend.

