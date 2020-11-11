Doctor addresses COVID-19 questions about upcoming holidays

UNDATED (KTIV) - Viewers continue to ask questions about the spread of COVID-19 as we approach holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas.

"If I've had COVID-19 within the last 3 months, do I still need to wear my mask out in public?" asked Breen.

"Persons, who have had COVID, and have recovered, and are no longer shedding the virus, therefore should not be a risk to anyone," said Dr. Mike Kafka, UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's. "In theory they should not have to wear a a mask. The three months comes from the fact that people seeing the antibody titers that develop from the infection, start to wane at about three months. So, at that point, we're not certain what that does to immunity, so the recommendations is to put a mask back on at that point. The other point is the are other viruses you need to be concerned about. Not only COVID, but that includes influenza, and RSV. Both of which can put people in the hospital. Wearing a mask can reduce the spread, So, my advice is to put the mask on."

"If I go to a Thanksgiving dinner, should I wear my mask the whole time?" asked Breen. "Even if I'm just with family?"

"If folks are from the same household, there shouldn't be any requirement or need for a mask," said Kafka. "But, if you have folks coming from different locations, and its unclear whether they've been wearing masks, it would be wise for the new additions to the group to have them wear masks. Only drop them at the times when you are eating the meal."

"Should college students quarantine when they go home for Thanksgiving Break?" asked Breen. "Should they quarantine when they go back to school after a break?"

"If the student was under instructions to be quarantining prior to them leaving, then they should continue that here," said Kafka. "But, our rates of how many people, and the kind of people that are actively infected right now is not different than anywhere else, right now. So, there should be no need for them to quarantine for that specific reason when they come back. With regard to quarantining when they get back, they should follow the recommendations of the school they're going back to."