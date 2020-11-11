Federal judge hears arguments in Omaha protest lawsuit

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Arguments have been heard in Omaha’s federal court in a lawsuit that accuses Omaha police of using excessive force when they responded to protests against police brutality and racial injustice earlier this year. The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska filed the lawsuit challenging police tactics. The Omaha World-Herald reports that on Tuesday, the ACLU asked for an injunction to keep Omaha police from arresting and using chemical agents such as pepper spray and tear gas on peaceful protesters. An attorney for the city argued that such an injunction would hamstring officers trying to keep order.