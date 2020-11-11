Four Sioux County hospitals urging residents to wear masks

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -- The CEOs of the four Sioux County hospitals are urging all county residents to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by adhering to gathering restrictions and mask requirements.

This announcement comes as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation on Nov. 10 regarding masking and indoor gatherings.

“We as a hospital and health system community implore each resident and visitor in Sioux County to follow the governor’s proclamation requiring masking for indoor gatherings of 25 or more people,” stated health system leaders in a press release. “Specifically, we urge every church to strongly consider voluntarily submitting to this protocol as well.”

According to the health system leaders, at least 15 Sioux County residents currently are hospitalized with the COVID-19 virus. Sioux County has had an additional 95 positive cases in the past two days. The county’s 14-day positivity rate is now at 29.4%.

The positivity rate is the percent of people testing positive among those being tested.

“Sioux County is experiencing substantial community spread of COVID-19,” stated health system leaders. “The strain on the local healthcare systems and their employees is very real, and we need to keep our healthcare workers safe and available to care for those who need it.”

The governor's latest proclamation states any social, community, recreational, leisure or sports gathering or event of more than 25 people held indoors, or more than 100 people outdoors, is prohibited through November 30 unless all participants over the age of two wear masks at all times. Masks are not required while eating or drinking at the event or gathering.

Spiritual and religious gatherings are exempt from this, however health care leaders are urging Sioux County churches to voluntarily adopt the mask requirement for group gatherings through Nov. 30.