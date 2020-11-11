‘It’s crushing’: Survivors react to McCarrick abuse report

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Men who have made allegations of abuse by former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick expressed shock, outrage and anger after an internal Vatican report revealed the scale of what was known about the clergyman’s behavior and what was ignored. The internal investigation, released Tuesday, found that bishops, cardinals and popes downplayed or dismissed multiple reports of sexual misconduct by the now-90-year-old McCarrick. The men who say McCarrick abused them are demanding that the Vatican institute changes to ensure that nothing like what was described in the report can happen again. Groups that advocate for survivors of clergy sex abuse joined the calls for broader reforms.