LifeServe says it’s running out of plasma to assist COVID-19 patients as hospitalizations increase

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- LifeServe Blood Center, the sole provider of blood to more than 120 hospitals across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, is looking for community members who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have COVID-19 antibodies to donate convalescent plasma.



LifeServe says as the number of COVID-19 cases in the region rises, so does the need for convalescent plasma (CCP) in local hospitals. Officials say this month has seen the highest CCP usage since the beginning of the pandemic.

As patient hospitalizations continue to increase, LifeServe projects the amount of CCP needed for treatment will outpace the number of donations.

“In the past fourteen days, LifeServe has provided more than 650 units of convalescent plasma to local hospitals” said Danielle West, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at LifeServe Blood Center. “We’re asking for the public’s help to spread the word and for people who have recovered from COVID to step up and donate. We expect the demand for this type of blood product to double in the coming week. Only plasma given to a community blood center such as LifeServe Blood Center can help local hospital patients. Plasma given to a paid plasma center is needed for pharmaceutical use. While that is important, it will not immediately impact patients in our hospitals today.”



An eligible COVID-19 convalescent plasma donor will have tested positive for COVID-19 or have tested positive for the COVID-19 antibodies.

Individuals who believe they had COVID-19 but never received positive confirmation are encouraged to complete the CCP assessment form at www.lifeservebloodcenter.org to determine eligibility.

Additionally, all blood donors receive an antibody test as part of the regular donation process.

Potential donors can schedule an appointment or seek more information at www.lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903.