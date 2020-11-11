Local veterans honor those who have served at Freedom Park Ceremony

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Across Siouxland, Veterans Day ceremonies and events are being held on Wednesday.

A ceremony at Siouxland Freedom Park consisted of the presentation of colors and a firing party, followed by taps. Each moment serving to recognize those who have served.

"We're proud to serve this nation and we'll fight to defend it even yet, as we are veterans still serving," said Post 307 Commander John Ludwick.

When asked what this day and this specific ceremony meant to them, many local veterans mentioned three words: freedom, sacrifice, and honor.

"It's about the men and women who have served to protect this great nation to keep us free, to keep us individual and to keep us sovereign," said Ludwick.

American Legion members stood guard at the park until sunset.