Man sentenced for larges fentanyl seizure in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 49-year-old man from the Dominican Republic has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison after Nebraska highway patrol troopers seized 118 pounds of fentanyl from a truck he was driving. Felipe Genao-Minaya was sentenced last week to five years and 10 months in prison and three years of supervised released for his role in one of the largest fentanyl seizures in Nebraska. A Nebraska State Patrol trooper stopped a semi-trailer truck on Interstate 80 near Kearney in April 2018. The patrol said the trooper found a hidden compartment holding 118 pounds of fentanyl. A passenger in the truck is scheduled to be sentenced later this week.