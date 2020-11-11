Minnesota Trump supporter charged in attack over Biden sign

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (AP) — A suburban Minneapolis man who told police he’s a supporter of President Donald Trump is accused of attacking an elderly couple with a golf club after he saw them at a street corner with a Joe Biden sign. Mark Anthony Ulsaker, of Lino Lakes, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, making threats of violence and assaulting a peace officer, court documents show. According to a criminal complaint, multiple people called 911 on Sunday after seeing a man attacking the couple in White Bear Lake. Police say in the criminal complaint that Ulsaker told officers that the couple’s Biden sign had upset him and acknowledged that he swung a golf club at them and assaulted them.