More Nebraska prison staffers test positive for coronavirus

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nearly 240 Nebraska prison system staffers have been infected with the coronavirus. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release Tuesday night that another three staff members had tested positive — one each at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook, the Lincoln Correctional Center and the Omaha Correctional Center. That follows news late Monday of another five staff members testing positive for the virus. The latest cases bring the number of Nebraska prison staffers infected since the outbreak began to 238. Of those, 184 have since recovered.