Nebraska reports 2,209 new cases of COVID-19 and one more virus-related death

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts on Wednesday report 2,209 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, which brings the total number of cases in Nebraska to 89,942.

One more virus-related death was reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 731 on Wednesday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 885 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 3,481 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 50,148 on Wednesday.

So far, 645,173 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and officials say 554,909 tests have come back negative.