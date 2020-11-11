No injuries reported after school bus accident near Sioux Center, IA

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - Nobody was hurt after a school bus rolled onto its side Tuesday afternoon.

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says on Nov. 10, at about 4:10 p.m. authorities investigated a report of a school bus accident that occurred on 390th Street, five miles west of Sioux Center, IA.

The sheriff's office says 62-year-old Duane Ver Mulm of Rock Valley, Iowa was driving a school bus westbound on 390th Street when he lost control of the vehicle and entered the south ditch, where the bus rolled.

The bus was transporting 12 students of the Hull Protestant Schools/Trinity Christian High School and no injuries were reported.

The bus sustained approximately $20,000 in damage.

Ver Mulm was cited for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle.