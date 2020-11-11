Nov. 11: Iowa reports 4,764 new COVID-19 cases, 26 more deaths and 1,190 total hospitalizations

(KTIV) -- There were 4,764 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. This is the highest one-day increase for Iowa since the pandemic began.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, health officials reported 161,257 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 166,021 by 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 104,211 have recovered. That's an increase of 1,297 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 26 additional virus-related deaths within this time frame, putting the state's death toll at 1,898.

According to the state's latest report, there are 1,190 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus, that's up from 1,135 in yesterday's report. This sets another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa. Of those hospitalizations, 210 are in the ICU and 101 are on ventilators. Officials say the state still has about 2,390 inpatient beds available.

In Iowa, 9,899 new tests were given for a total of 1,059,706 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 89 more COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 8,647.

To date, 6,537 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported two additional virus-related deaths, bringing the county's death toll to 105. These two latest deaths both involved elderly males over the age of 81.

A total of 80 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Forty-four of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had 44 more COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,593. Of those cases, 2,163 have recovered.

Buena Vista has reported 13 total virus-related deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported 39 new virus cases, with its total now at 790. Of those cases, 448 have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported 43 new cases, bringing its total positive cases to 1,017. Officials say 652 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had nine total virus-related deaths so far.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 2,142 to 2,165 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 1,432 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at 34.

Sioux County

As of Nov. 11, the state health department says Sioux County reported 52 new cases bringing its total to 3,021. Officials say 2,202 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's total to 21.