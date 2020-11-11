Nov. 11: South Dakota reports 27 more COVID-19 deaths, 543 hospitalizations

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 1,362 more cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 58,696.

According to the state's health department, 1,202 of the new cases are confirmed and 160 are probable.

State health officials say South Dakota has 17,461 active cases in the state, an increase of 866 since Tuesday.

Officials reported 469 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 40,199.

Currently, 543 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus, that's down from Tuesday's all-time high of 607. This is the first time in a week that the hospitalizations in South Dakota have gone done.

Twenty-seven additional virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has had 567 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had three new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,180. Of those cases, 904 have recovered.

Bon Homme has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to four.

Clay County

Clay County has reported seven new cases, bringing its total to 979. State health officials say 785 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 3,864 to 3,974. Health officials say 2,674 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported two additional virus-related deaths, bringing Lincoln County's total to 34.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 940 total positive cases. So far, 711 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 17.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 1,166 cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 775 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to eight.