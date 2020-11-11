Palestinians hold funeral for veteran negotiator Erekat

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinians have held a funeral for Saeb Erekat, a veteran peace negotiator and spokesman for their cause who died after being hospitalized with the coronavirus. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh paid their respects at an official ceremony at the headquarters of the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Erekat will be laid to rest in his hometown of Jericho. The American-educated Erekat was involved in nearly every round of peace negotiations for three decades and was a tireless advocate for a two-state solution to the conflict. He died Tuesday in an Israeli hospital.