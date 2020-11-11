Police: Man claims he was headed to kill former U.S. senator

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police say a man who claimed he was headed to Missouri to kill former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill was arrested in Utah. According to court documents, George William Stahl of Cottonwood Heights, Utah, made several threats against McCaskill and told authorities that he was going to kill her. Utah Highway Patrol officers saw Stahl speeding in Summit County around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday and arrested him. Stahl was medically evaluated at a fire station and then taken to the Summit County Jail. McCaskill called the man’s threats concerning. It could not be determined if Stahl had an attorney.