RECALL ALERT: Ring video doorbells recalled due to fire concerns

(NBC News) -- A recall has been issued for a popular video camera doorbell.

The battery of the second generation "Ring" doorbell camera can overheat when incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazards.

Ring has received 85 incident reports, including 23 instances of these doorbells catching fire, resulting in minor property damage. There have also been eight reports of minor burns.

About 350,000 of the units were sold.

Consumers should immediately stop installing the recalled video doorbell and contact Ring for revised installation instructions.

The company ca be contacted at (800) 656-1918 from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pacific Time, seven days a week.

Consumers can determine if their doorbell is included in the recall by entering the doorbell's serial number at Ring's website.