Serving those who served our country, Hy-Vee provides free breakfast for veterans

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Serving those who served our country that's what Hy-Vee was doing on this Veterans Day.

Hy-Vee stores across the Midwest provided a free breakfast for any and all veterans and active-duty military members.

Because of the pandemic, each breakfast was individually packaged and handed out through a drive-thru. More than 500 meals were handed out throughout the morning.

The store manager for the Hamilton Hy-Vee says they do it just to honor those who have served our country.

"It's just something we do every year, and we just want to give back to the veterans, said Jessica Harms, Hy-Vee store manager.

Hy-Vee has been doing this event for 15 years.

Additionally, the company is inviting customers to "round up" their purchase price on groceries, with the change going to support veterans organizations. That promotion is happening at all Hy-Vee stores.