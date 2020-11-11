 Skip to Content

Sioux Falls rejects mask mandate, mayor breaks tie vote

6:09 am South Dakota news from the Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls’ mayor cast the tie-breaking vote that defeated a proposed mask mandate in the state’s largest city. After more than two hours of public comment, Mayor Paul TenHaken rejected the mandate after the City Council tied 4-4 on the ordinance Tuesday night. The mandate would have required face coverings to be worn by people in most indoor public places where 6-foot social distancing was not achievable. Violations carried a $50 fine. The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce opposed the mandate, saying there wasn’t enough clarity around potential effects on businesses. Several faith leaders in the city supported it.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content