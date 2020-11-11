Sioux Falls rejects mask mandate, mayor breaks tie vote

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls’ mayor cast the tie-breaking vote that defeated a proposed mask mandate in the state’s largest city. After more than two hours of public comment, Mayor Paul TenHaken rejected the mandate after the City Council tied 4-4 on the ordinance Tuesday night. The mandate would have required face coverings to be worn by people in most indoor public places where 6-foot social distancing was not achievable. Violations carried a $50 fine. The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce opposed the mandate, saying there wasn’t enough clarity around potential effects on businesses. Several faith leaders in the city supported it.