Siouxland Habitat for Humanity continues work through pandemic

"We need to move ahead because we know that people need affordable housing." Anne Holmes, Executive Director, Siouxland Habitat for Humanity

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Canceling their major fundraiser for the year, losing the use of volunteers, and changing the way home dedication events are run are all challenges Siouxland Habitat for Humanity has had to face throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"COVID has forced us to re-examine a few things and look at how can we still raise money in a time of a pandemic when that certainly creates a lot of needs elsewhere in the community. But we would also argue that the pandemic has certainly made an impact on affordable housing and the need for affordable housing in Siouxland has never been greater," said Holmes.

Anne Holmes, executive director for Siouxland Habitat for Humanity adds while it has been tough, they were still able to host a home dedication ceremony in September and are getting ready for another in December.

"This pandemic has certainly brought about hardships for a lot of people in our community and in our region. And we stayed committed that we wanted to make sure that we held up our end for families in need."

She said while the normal ceremony takes place in the home and each room gets blessed, the pandemic modified ceremony now takes place outside.

She said it's all for those families in need.

"What we want to do most is get them into a house and we don't want them to have to use their stove for heating. We want them to have a neighborhood where their children can safely play outside. We don't want them to have to stretch at the end of every month," said Holmes.

Holmes adds they've been brainstorming pandemic friendly fundraising events to help be able to continue the work they do for the community.

"We anticipate that by the end of November we'll be able to announce and let the community know about our next fundraiser which won't require social distancing," said Holmes.

Holmes said another way to help is by donating items to the ReStore.

Gently-used items are accepted and all proceeds go back to Siouxland Habitat For Humanity.