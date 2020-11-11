Two killed in interstate crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two people have died in an interstate crash in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says an SUV and a pickup truck collided on Interstate 229 Tuesday. The pickup veered into the median and rolled. Both the driver and a passenger were thrown from the pickup and pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say they were not wearing seatbelts. The driver of the SUV suffered injuries that weren’t believed to be life threatening. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. The identities of the those killed, two men ages 70 and 72, were not released.