Two separate fatal accidents reported on Highway 35 in Dakota County, NE

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) -- The Dakota County Sheriff's Office responded to two separate fatal semi crashes on Nov. 10.

The first crash occurred at about 6:40 a.m. in the area of mile marker 51 on Highway 35.

The sheriff's office says the semi-tractor trailer involved in the crash was driven by 55-year-old Steve Ellison of Albert Lea, Minnesota. Authorities say he was traveling eastbound on Hwy 35 when his vehicle ran off the road and struck a bank of a creek.

Ellison was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second crash was at 3:19 p.m. on Hwy 35 near mile marker 54.

Authorities say a semi-tractor trailer driven by 63-year-old Darrel Feutch of Inwood, Iowa was traveling westbound on Hwy 35 going around Nicora Curve when the rear of his trailer crossed the center line.

At the same time, a tractor driven by 43-year-old Pablo Reyes of Dakota City, Nebraska was pulling a loaded milk tanker eastbound on Hwy 35.

Feutch's trailer collided with Reyes' tractor, causing a traffic accident. Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both accidents are still under investigation.