Typhoon-ravaged northeast Philippines pummeled by new storm

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A typhoon has swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers were deployed to help people flee the rising waters. The typhoon passed north of Manila, toppling trees and knocking out power. Officials had said previously that nearly 200,000 people had been evacuated, some of them forcibly, from vulnerable coastal and low-lying areas. The coast guard said rescue teams were deployed, and residents called local radio stations to ask for help as floodwaters rose. Typhoon Vamco comes on the heels of one of the strongest tropical cyclones of the year, Goni, which left thousands of people still displaced.