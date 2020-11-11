US Embassy in Pakistan apologizes over political retweet

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Pakistan has apologized for retweeting an anti-government statement from an opposition leader who suggested Prime Minister Imran Khan would fall from power in the wake of President Donald Trump’s election defeat. “We have one in Pakistan too. He will be shown the way out soon,” the Tuesday tweet by opposition lawmaker Ahsan Iqbal said. The comment was retweeted Tuesday on the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad’s account. In its tweet on Wednesday, the embassy said its Twitter account had been accessed without authorization. It did not elaborate.