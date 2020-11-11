Verdict in Eliot Stowe trial set to be read on Friday

MONONA COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A verdict in the trial of a Monona County man accused of killing his grandmother will be announced this Friday.

Eliot Stowe is charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Cheryl Stowe.

According to court documents, his verdict will be read at 1 p.m. Friday in Monona County District Court.

On June 26, 2018, the Monona County Sheriff's Office was asked to check on the welfare of Cheryl Stowe after she didn't show up for a meeting for work.

A search of the property showed bloodstains on several spots around the home and a partially burned bat.

A day later, the Sheriff's Office and DNR located her body wrapped in a rug a mile and a half from her home.