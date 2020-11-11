Verdict in Jordan Henry murder trial set for Tuesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A verdict has also been reached in the trial of a Sioux City man accused of killing a Hinton, Iowa, woman last year.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jordan Henry is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson in the death of 40-year-old Elizabeth Bockholt.

According to court documents, the verdict in his bench trial will be read at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, in Woodbury County District Court.

Investigators say, in January 2019, Henry strangled Bockholt in a room at the Wingate Hotel in Sioux City, then set the room on fire to try to cover it up.

Court documents say Bockholt was Henry's former girlfriend.