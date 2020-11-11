 Skip to Content

Verdict in Jordan Henry murder trial set for Tuesday

10:54 am Iowa NewsTop Stories

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A verdict has also been reached in the trial of a Sioux City man accused of killing a Hinton, Iowa, woman last year.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jordan Henry is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson in the death of 40-year-old Elizabeth Bockholt.

According to court documents, the verdict in his bench trial will be read at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, in Woodbury County District Court.

Investigators say, in January 2019, Henry strangled Bockholt in a room at the Wingate Hotel in Sioux City, then set the room on fire to try to cover it up.

Court documents say Bockholt was Henry's former girlfriend.

Blake Branch

Related Articles

Skip to content