Two veterans from Sioux City reflect on their time in the military, say they would do it all again

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Students from several local schools came together for a ceremony to honor those who have given so much to defend our freedoms.

The Sioux City Community School District Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps hosted the 4th Annual Veterans Day Program at the Floyd Monument.

The JROTC students had a presentation of the colors, a wreath-laying ceremony and a flag-folding ceremony. Several community members were at the event to honor the nation's veterans, including veterans Norman Gries and Floyd Leaber from Sioux City.

"I thought this was the best ceremony I have seen in a long time, said Gries. "It gives us a representation of our younger generation stepping up, and that's what I like to see,".

Gries served 4 years overseas in the 1960s, and Lieber served in the Korean War in the 1950s.

Both Gries and Leaber reflected on one thing -- if they had the chance to live their life over again, would they re-enlist?

"I never enlisted, I got drafted, but I would go today if I was able, I would do it again," said Leaber.

"Yes, I would do it again in a heartbeat," said Gries.

Gries and Leaber said it takes a lot of gut and courage to join the military, and the hardest part was being away from their family.

"All you could do was write letters, and send them home. My letters would take I don't know how long to get from Korea to the United States," said Leaber.

Their favorite memory?

Finally coming home to a warm welcome from their loved ones.

The students will also be doing their own rendition of the vigil at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington D.C . with a 12-hour vigil at the Floyd Monument. This is expected to last until 8 p.m.