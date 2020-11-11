WATCH LIVE: Veterans Days observance at Arlington National Ceremony

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will participate in the Veterans Day observance at Arlington National Ceremony on Wednesday.

It will be his first public appearance after President-elect Joe Biden surpassed the 270 electoral votes on Saturday needed to win the presidency.

Trump will be joined at Arlington National Cemetery by first lady Melania Trump as well Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence.

KTIV App Users: To watch the observance on KTIV.com, click here.