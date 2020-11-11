Woodbury Central seniors McElrath and Klingensmith sign D1 letters of intent

MOVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) -- Wednesday was national letter of intent day for high school athletes, who will compete in college. Getting an NCAA Division 1 scholarship is rare. But Woodbury Central has a pair of D-1 recruits.

Addi McElrath signed to play softball at Northern Iowa. She played the last three summers with the South Dakota Gold, out of Sioux Falls. For McElrath, it was an opportunity to play for a team that went 108 and 34 the last three years against some of the top teams in the Midwest.

Getting a scholarship at UNI is the culmination of a lot of hard work.

"It's definitely a dream come true," said McElrath. "Ever since I was a little girl, I was like, this is what I want to do. I told my parents, I want to go play college softball. I want to be that girl at the next level so I've always been

what can I do to get better."

Woodbury Central wrestler Beau Klingensmith signed to compete at North Dakota State. Klingensmith has been one of the best wrestlers in the state in his class throughout his career. He has finished top three at state in each of his three seasons, finishing as the runner up in 2019.

NDSU made him feel welcome.

"How involved they were with my family right away," said Klingensmith. "I think the first time they reached out they wanted to Facetime me and my parents right away and get to know them just as much as they wanted to get to know me. So they knew who I was and who my parents were so they knew they had a good kid coming in."

Klingensmith wrestled at 126 pounds last season.