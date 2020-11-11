Woodbury County veterans celebrate Nov. 11 with ceremony at county courthouse

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Woodbury County Commission of Veteran Affairs sponsored a Veterans Day observance at the Woodbury County Courthouse Wednesday.

Although things looked a bit different due to the ongoing pandemic, the veterans who attended were happy to be there.

Veterans from all over Woodbury County showed up wearing their uniforms. Chief Master Sergeant Joseph Donovan said it was a privilege to speak at the event.

"Colonel John Mansfield asked me to come and speak today and certainly his service is a very honorable Vietnam era service. He's a very distinguished veteran and commander, so it is absolutely a privilege to speak to this group today," said Donovan.

Veterans were able to enjoy each other's company while celebrating the day, even if it was a smaller group than in previous years.