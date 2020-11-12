7 killed in factory explosion southwest of Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities say seven people have been killed and one injured in a factory explosion southwest of Beijing. The expanded polyethylene plant in Hebei province’s Wuji county went up in flames around 6 p.m. Thursday. The county government said search and rescue work has been concluded and the cause was under investigation. With its heavy industrial base, China has frequent factory fires and explosions. The worst in recent years was a massive warehouse explosion in the port city of Tianjin in August 2015. Investigators found the warehouse held illegal stores of ammonium nitrate, which caught fire and caused a series of blasts. The blast killed 173 people and injured nearly 800, with many of those killed firefighters and other first responders.