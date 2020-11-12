A cold night ahead but with some warming coming soon

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Snow made its way across the area during the first half of the day causing some light accumulations in northern Siouxland and some click conditions from time to time.

That system has moved to the east and now we’re in store for a cold night with lows in the low teens.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine for Friday and temperatures will rise back up to the upper 30s to lower 40s but it will be breezy with a south wind between 15 and 25 miles per hour.

A little warmer weather will creep in for the weekend as well.

But will that warmer weather come with any precipitation chances?

