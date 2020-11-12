Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley falls to Harlan in Class 3A football semifinals

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KTIV) -- Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's football season came to an end with a 44-7 loss to Harlan on Thursday in the Class 3A semifinals.

BHRV scored on their first drive on a seven-yard run from Kody Noble to take a 7-0 lead. Harlan quickly answered with a 65-yard touchdown pass to Aidan Hall to tie the game at 7-7. The Cyclones then intercepted a pass and Brenden Bartley returned it 25 yards for another score and it was 14-7 after a quarter.

Harlan added a 20-yard field goal from Ashton Lyon with :17 seconds left for a 17-7 lead at halftime. It was just the second field goal for the Cyclones this season. Harlan added three more touchdowns in the third quarter, including another 'pick six', to put the game away.

"They became a great team. They really cared about each other. They prepared well for each other. They played as hard as they could for each other," said BHRV head coach Cory Brandt. "They're the epitome of what we want out of our football program if you want the truth and I am so proud of them."

"Starting the season 1-2 probably put a lot of doubt in a lot of people's minds," said BHRV senior Kody Noble. "But I think we proved a lot of people wrong throughout the season and we wouldn't want to end it anywhere else."

BHRV finishes the season at 8-3. Harlan will take an 11-0 record into the Class 3A championship game Thursday, November 19, at 7:00 pm.