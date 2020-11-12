Biden chooses longtime adviser Ron Klain as chief of staff

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has chosen his longtime adviser Ron Klain to reprise his role as his chief of staff. Biden suggested Wednesday he chose Klain for the position because his longtime experience in Washington had prepared him for such challenges. Biden says Klain’s “deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum” is what he needs in a White House chief of staff. The choice of Klain underscores the effort the incoming Biden administration will place on the coronavirus response from Day One. Klain served as coordinator to the Ebola response during the 2014 outbreak. Klain says he’s “honored by the President-elect’s confidence.”