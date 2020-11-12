Dakota Valley’s Bruns signs to play basketball at North Dakota

NORTH SIOUX CITY, South Dakota (KTIV) -- Dakota Valley senior Paul Bruns signed his National Letter of Intent Thursday to play basketball at the University of North Dakota.

Bruns averaged 29 points per game last season, to go along with 13 rebounds per night. He is already DV's all-time leading scorer with one season left. Bruns says North Dakota is a good fit for him.

"I liked everything about North Dakota, the coaches, the players, the system they got, just everything they're about up there," said Bruns. "It feels great. All the hard work with my coaches, teammates, family and friends has paid off and it was fun to celebrate this moment with them."

North Dakota was in the Summit League championship game last season.