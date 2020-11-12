Diagnosed with leukemia on his 4th birthday, former CMN Champion Andrew Richter is going strong at 25

For 31 years, the Children's Miracle Network has helped provide critical services and equipment for pediatric patients at UnityPoint Health St. Luke's. Literally thousands of Siouxland children have been helped by CMN. Over the years, KTIV's Al Joens has met many of them through KTIV's involvement with the Children's Miracle Network. Al recently caught up with a former CMN Champion he first met more than two decades ago.

Things are going well for Andrew Richter these days. The 25-year-old farms with his family near Paullina and Germantown, Iowa, and co-owns an agribusiness with his brothers.

"Just graduated college in 2017 at Iowa State with a major in Agricultural Studies and a minor in Agronomy," said Richter recently from the family farm. "Started spraying out of college with a company out of Primghar and started farming with my brothers and dad and taking care of pigs."

21 years ago, though, his future wasn't so clear. He was just a little guy when we first met Andrew on his family's farm in 1999. A CMN champion battling luekemia diagnosed on his 4th birthday.

"We had an appointment to see Dr. Najdawi at Prairie Pediatrics and it all stopped at that point," said Andrew's mother, Cindy Richter. "We got the news right then that he had leukemia and Dr. Najdawi knew immediately. He just looked at him and knew what he had."

What followed was two-and-a-half years of traveling to Sioux City and Iowa City for cancer treatments. He was young, so Andrew's memories of all this are a bit fuzzy. But his mom remembers--and she's grateful the Children's Miracle Network was there.

"If Andrew got a fever of 101, he had to be hospitalized for at least five days," Richter said. "And so that's where the Children's Miracle Network, not only with the cancer center, but with the hospital, with St. Luke's, he would then be admitted there."

Something that happened more than a dozen times.

After those two-and-a-half years of treatments in Sioux City and Iowa City, Andrew had annual checkups up until he was 21, at which point, he got a clean bill of health.

"With some great doctors out of Iowa City and Sioux City we were able to overcome it," he said.

Like his mom, Andrew's grateful for the care he received with help from CMN.

"I think it's a great organization that takes care of the kids that are just having a terrible time and they try to get them the best opportunity to get over their illness," he said. "And what mom's told me they are always there to help us when we need a hand."

"Ok, let's re-create that picture in the tractor wheel," Al said jokingly to Andrew, referencing the picture from Andrew's 1999 CMN Champion days, sitting on Al's lap in the wheel of a John Deere tractor.

"Ok," Andrew said with a slightly nervous and confused laugh.

They can laugh about it now because Andrew is officially cancer-free and has a bright outlook, thanks to the great treatment and care he received all those years ago, with help from the Children's Miracle Network.