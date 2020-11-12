Elk Point-Jefferson moving 3 elementary classrooms to online learning

ELK POINT, S.D. (KTIV) -- The Elk Point-Jefferson School District is moving three classrooms across two grade levels to online learning due to COVID-19.

The classes being moved are one 2nd-grade class and two 4th-grade classes.

A letter to parents from the district says the move is due to a positive COVID-19 case amongst the staff. Because of this case, school administration is considering all students in these classes as close contacts.

Online learning will start on Nov. 13 and go until Nov. 17.

Students can return to class on Nov. 18 if they have no symptoms and have been symptom free for at least 24 hours.

The classes affected are to wear masks at all times through Nov. 23.

If parents want their children to quarantine for the full 14-days, as recommended by the South Dakota Department of Health, they should notify the Elementary Office.