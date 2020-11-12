EU agency: Coronavirus spread in minks could speed mutations

LONDON (AP) — The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has issued new guidance to curb the spread of the coronavirus between minks and humans, warning that the transmission of COVID-19 among animals could speed up the number of mutations in the virus before it potentially jumps back into people. Earlier this month, Denmark reported that 12 people were sickened by a variant of the coronavirus that had distinct genetic changes also seen in mink. The coronavirus evolves constantly as it replicates but to date, none of the identified mutations have changed anything about COVID-19’s transmissibility or lethality. European officials said the coronavirus should be monitored more closely in mink farms.