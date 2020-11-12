Exploding Takata air bag inflator kills man in Arizona crash

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. investigators have determined that shrapnel from an exploding Takata air bag killed a BMW driver during a crash in Arizona. The September death of the unidentified male is the 18th in the U.S. since 2009 and 27th worldwide due to the faulty inflators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wouldn’t release further details on the death, citing privacy concerns. But the agency said it underscores the importance of getting recall repairs done. Takata used volatile ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags in a crash. But the chemical can become more volatile over time when exposed to moisture in the air. The explosion can blow apart a metal canister and hurl shrapnel into the passenger compartment.