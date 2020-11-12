Germany sees slightly better tax income, more business aid

BERLIN (AP) — The German government’s tax income this year is expected to be a bit higher than previously forecast after the economy, Europe’s biggest, performed relatively well in the third quarter. The German economy grew by 8.2% in the third quarter compared with the previous three-month period, when it was hit hard by the first phase of the coronavirus pandemic. German economic forecasts have become progressively less pessimistic despite a resurgence of coronavirus infections that has led to a new partial shutdown. The finance minister said Thursday the government expects to spend more than the 10 billion euros ($11.8 billion) it originally planned to compensate businesses for lost revenue.