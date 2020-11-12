Goodwill of the Great Plains giving back to local heroes this holiday season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Goodwill of the Great Plains is giving back once again this holiday season.

They're holding their annual Boots to Suits program, which gives veterans and active duty military members the opportunity to get new clothing and accessories to help them prepare for civilian careers.

After showing military ID, they'll receive $40 to spend in the store.

Vickie Jump, who manages the Sioux City Location on West 4th Street, says that with Veterans Day being this week, it is important to give back to those who served.

"Just kind of ties in with that as just saying thank you back to them for their years of service. I think it means a great deal to most Americans" said Jump.

Last year Goodwill served nearly 400 veterans and active duty service members through the program. Jump says that they hope to surpass that number this year.